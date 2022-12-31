Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Rises By 25.4%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Motorsport Games Trading Up 35.2 %

MSGM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 124,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 257.60% and a negative return on equity of 140.22%.

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.