Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Increases By 104.4%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1 %

MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

