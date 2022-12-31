Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Increases By 104.4%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1 %
MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.
MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile
