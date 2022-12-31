Short Interest in Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Grows By 120.3%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 445.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFRTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

