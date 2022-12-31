Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Expands By 96.2%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 112,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.16 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

