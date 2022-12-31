Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Grows By 96.1%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 85,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,641. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

