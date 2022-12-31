Short Interest in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Drops By 21.7%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 641,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PJT Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 83,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $81.41.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.77%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

