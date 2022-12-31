Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rises By 38.3%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Proximus stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Proximus

BGAOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.