Short Interest in PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Expands By 100.0%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSGTY remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Friday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

