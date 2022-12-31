Short Interest in PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Expands By 100.0%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSGTY remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Friday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PSGTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.