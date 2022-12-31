Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Expands By 100.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Qualstar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QBAK remained flat at $2.30 during trading hours on Friday. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,440.83.

Get Qualstar alerts:

Qualstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.