Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Declines By 23.7%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 784,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares during the period. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter worth $1,500,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Cat by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Red Cat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of RCAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,854. Red Cat has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

