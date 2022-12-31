Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Grows By 96.7%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,023.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFRRF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Sandfire Resources Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRRF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Stories

