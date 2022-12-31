Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Drops By 41.8%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Save Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,434. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 101.90% and a negative net margin of 1,645.13%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

