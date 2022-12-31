Short Interest in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Declines By 21.1%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $58.30. 366,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,492. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

