Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Rises By 75.0%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SenesTech stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,180 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 4.75% of SenesTech worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SNES traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,333. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

