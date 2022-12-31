Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Drops By 33.4%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 1,009,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Sherritt International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.