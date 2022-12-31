Short Interest in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Declines By 21.3%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Silgan Stock Down 1.2 %

Silgan stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,357. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

