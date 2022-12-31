Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Rises By 26.9%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Small Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 13,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,509. Small Pharma has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

