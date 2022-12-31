Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Decreases By 41.1%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLFF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Stories

