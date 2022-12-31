Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Rises By 54.2%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,050.0 days.
Swiss Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWSDF traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.00. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.34. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $408.91 and a 52-week high of $664.00.
About Swiss Life
