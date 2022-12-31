Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Rises By 54.2%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,050.0 days.

Swiss Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWSDF traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.00. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.34. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $408.91 and a 52-week high of $664.00.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

About Swiss Life

(Get Rating)

Read More

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.