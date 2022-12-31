Short Interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expands By 19.2%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 15,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. 2,565,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.08. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

