Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Decreases By 45.3%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Stock Performance
TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Takara Bio has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20.
About Takara Bio
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takara Bio (TKBIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.