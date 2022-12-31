Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Declines By 41.2%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Community Financial Price Performance

TCFC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 1,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $225.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter worth about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.