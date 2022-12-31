Short Interest in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Grows By 54.8%

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHC remained flat at $76.42 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,212. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

