Short Interest in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Grows By 54.8%

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:HHC remained flat at $76.42 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,212. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
