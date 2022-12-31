Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Rises By 88.5%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Korea Fund Stock Performance
Shares of The Korea Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $36.99.
The Korea Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $3.2664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund
The Korea Fund Company Profile
The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Korea Fund (KF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.