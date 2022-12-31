Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Rises By 88.5%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Korea Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

The Korea Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $3.2664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in The Korea Fund in the second quarter valued at $772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Korea Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the period. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

