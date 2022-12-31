Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Increases By 86.9%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the November 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWGAY shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 1.4 %

SWGAY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 55,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.73.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

