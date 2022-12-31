Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Drops By 47.0%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,312,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 2,474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.4 days.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

