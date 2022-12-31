Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Drops By 47.0%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,312,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 2,474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.4 days.
thyssenkrupp Price Performance
Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03.
