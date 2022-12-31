Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Decreases By 23.2%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TIRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

