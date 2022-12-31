Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Expands By 21.8%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,382.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $9.13 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
