Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Drops By 50.0%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THDDY remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.
TV Asahi Company Profile
