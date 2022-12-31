Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Drops By 50.0%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THDDY remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

