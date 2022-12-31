Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Decreases By 22.0%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 786,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 11.7 %

uCloudlink Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 48,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

