Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Decreases By 53.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

DGRE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.25. 14,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $28.83.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,749 shares during the last quarter.

