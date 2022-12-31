Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYA. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 50,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 592,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 254,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TYA opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.