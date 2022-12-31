SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.86 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $52.09 million and $1.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036276 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00226868 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04627657 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $843,451.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.