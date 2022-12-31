Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 133,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 988,995 shares during the period.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Sio Gene Therapies stock remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,849 shares. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

