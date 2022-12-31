SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises approximately 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $109,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.32. 137,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,049. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $246.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

