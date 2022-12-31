SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.14% of SJW Group worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,962 shares of company stock worth $198,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

