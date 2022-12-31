Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Skinvisible Stock Performance
Shares of SKVI stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. Skinvisible has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
About Skinvisible
Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over the counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.
