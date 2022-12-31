SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,018.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTGF. Exane BNP Paribas raised SMA Solar Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on SMA Solar Technology from €58.00 ($61.70) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $73.50 during trading hours on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

