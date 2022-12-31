Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Update

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the November 30th total of 526,200 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Trilogy Capital Group, Llc sold 1,161,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $301,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,229,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

SMFL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,613. Smart for Life has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

