Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

