Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 1,187,514 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 5,338.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,514 shares during the period. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 7.57% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $31,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,870,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,741,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 778,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 303,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.