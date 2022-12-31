Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.45 and a 200 day moving average of $358.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

