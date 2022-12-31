Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $45.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $45,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.75 and a 200 day moving average of $240.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

