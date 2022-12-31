Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.18 and its 200 day moving average is $500.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

