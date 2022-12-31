Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 10,895 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,112,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22.

