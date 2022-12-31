Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

