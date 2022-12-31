Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMGZY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.91) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Price Performance

SMGZY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,652. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

About Smiths Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.