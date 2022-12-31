Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $1.92. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 10,147 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

