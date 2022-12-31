SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 0.8 %

SFTBY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. 185,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,316. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.24. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SoftBank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

