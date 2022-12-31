Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Up 80.7% in December

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 860.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $23.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.50 ($25.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

